LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Atherton High School alumnus is getting ready to compete in the Winter Paralympics.
Oksana Masters was born in Ukraine and moved to Louisville when she was 13 years old. Now in her 30s, Masters remains determined, qualities that helped her through her birth defects believed to be from the aftermath of Chernobyl, the world's worst nuclear incident.
Masters just finished her Summer Paralympics run last year in Tokyo, taking who two gold medals. With about six months of preparation, she will now compete in Nordic Skiing, which starts Friday, March 4, in Beijing.
Masters is only the fourth woman and sixth American to win gold in both the Summer and Winter Paralympics.
