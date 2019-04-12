LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People attending the funeral for a young man who was trying to break away from Louisville's troubled streets made it possible for others to do the same.
Darryl King, 26, was shot and killed last week in Iroquois Park. He was planning to attend Simmons College.
Simmons President Kevin Cosby said he started a scholarship in King's name at his funeral. He said he asked how many young people from the streets wanted to get a GED or go to college, and 40 people came forward.
Cosby said those attending King's funeral then donated $5,500 toward scholarships.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.