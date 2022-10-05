LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney said he's been contacted by multiple families, witnesses and former employees of Vanguard Academy after one of its employees was arrested on criminal abuse charges.
Attorney Alex White, of Alex White Law Firm, is representing two of the three families who say their child was a victim. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Sept. 30, and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal abuse.
White says the investigation and arrest started with a disturbing phone call to one of the parents.
"There were simply told that they needed to come get their child that I believe the verbiage was that there had been and incident of neglect," said White. "And that they should simply come get their child and take them to the hospital so that they could get checked out and that Vanguard would be willing to pay for the medical bills."
Police said Flannery is seen on surveillance video Sept. 28 repeatedly shoving a bottle into a 7-month-old's mouth before grabbing the child's head and squeezing it into her chest. She then "forcefully" put the victim in the crib and walked away, according to police.
Police said surveillance video then shows Flannery returning, picking the victim up, swinging the victim around and "forcefully" putting the child on the ground. She then can be seen forcing the bottle into the child's mouth and the child's head "can be seen shaking repeatedly on the video," according to court records. A moment later, police said she can be seen dropping the child on the floor.
According to court documents, the child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for a bruise to the left cheek and upper arm and a cut on the lip.
Police said she also "violently handled" a 6-month-old on the same date.
On Wednesday morning, despite the commonwealth's attorney's objection, Flannery's bond was lowered to $25,000 full cash. If released, she would be placed on home incarceration.
"Both of the families that our office represents wish that the bond had remained the same, but we certainly understand the court's opinion and ruling," White said. "And we know that the bond hearing is simply just one part of the criminal prosecution that is to come."
White is asking anyone with information or concerns about Flannery or the Vanguard Academy to call his office and the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The daycare notified parents this week that it is cutting back hours because of lack of staffing.
