LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage.
An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
The day care notified parents on this week that it is cutting back hours because of a lack of staffing. Here's a copy WDRB obtained of the email sent to parents:
Parents,
Due to the lack of staffing we are going to be open 7:30-1:30 for the remainder of the week. If our staffing improves, we will extend hours and notify you via email. We are wanting on an answer about tuition, and we will get that information out to you ASAP. We have not billed this week and we won’t until we get the answer. We do know it will not be the full amount. We understand that this causes a lot of inconvenience, and we are working toward being open our normal hours. Please let us now if you have any questions.
The Vanguard Academy
It's not the first time an incident of abuse was investigated at the day care. According to documents obtained from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the state investigated a previous incident of alleged abuse during an inspection in September 2021 that involved a staff member striking a child.
Vanguard Academy, located at 9306 Dayflower St. in Prospect, cares for children from newborns through elementary school at is campus in Norton Commons.
