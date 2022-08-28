LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have found a 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing on Sunday.
Marcus Ferguson was last seen in a 1988 tan Cadillac Fleetwood with Indiana license plate "GMFORTY" near Interstate 64 at Hurstbourne Lane. Ferguson, a Black man, is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds.
Ferguson has a thin build with gray or graying hair, a goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve buttoned shirt, one black shoe and one brown shoe. He is also wearing two gold rings.
Police said Ferguson is in the early stages of Alzheimer's and was believed to be headed to Indiana.
