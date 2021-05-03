LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday evening.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Zhyan Robinson, of Louisville.
The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the shooting near the 3200 block of Utah Avenue around 6:20 p.m. That's where they found Robinson, who was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. He later died at the hospital.
His cause of death is listed as "gunshot wounds," according to the coroner's office.
There are no suspects.
Robinson's death followed a violent afternoon in Louisville, that included two additional shootings. A male, believed to be in his late teens, was shot near the 4100 block of West Market Street in the Shawnee neighborhood around 6 p.m. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
About 15 minutes later at 6:15 p.m., a man in his 30s was shot several times in the Shawnee neighborhood at the 600 block of South 38th Street. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, as of Sunday night.
Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
