LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death in west Louisville Monday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 18-year-old Tyreese Gober, of Louisville. His identity was publicly released Tuesday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Gober was shot around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Dixie Highway, near Harold Avenue, which is not far from Shorty's Food Mart.
That's where officers were called to the scene after someone reported a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Gober behind Hill Street Baptist Church with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Mitchell.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
