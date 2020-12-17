LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the two men who were shot and killed near Shively early Wednesday evening.
The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gagel Avenue, between Dixie Highway and Manslick Road, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
On Thursday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 23-year-old Tyron Grant and 26-year-old John Johnson. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
