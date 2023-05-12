LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Elizabethtown Thursday night.
According to a spokesman for the Elizabethtown Police Department, that man was identified as James Franklin.
The investigation began when Elizabethtown Police responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Melanie Lane, near the interchange between Rineyville Road and the Elizabethtown Bypass, on a report of a stabbing.
That's when officers found Franklin's body, according department spokesperson Chris Denham. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Denham said all parties involved have been identified and located, and no suspects are at large, posing no public threat.
Elizabethtown Police are still investigating.
