LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 37-year-old woman who died in a crash Monday afternoon on I-71.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Camie Bramblett, of Bedford, Kentucky.
The crash took place just before 1 p.m. on Monday.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, a passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on I-71, near the Gene Snyder Freeway. Mitchell said the vehicle was either stopped or traveling slowly on the interstate.
At some point, Mitchell said a pickup truck that was traveling the same direction on the interstate rear-ended the passenger vehicle.
As a result, the driver of the passenger vehicle received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
That driver was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Tuesday as Bramblett. Her cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries.
The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.
The LMPD Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
