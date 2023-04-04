LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County coroner's office has released the name of a woman who died at the hospital after she was hit by a car on Dixie Highway last week.
Tiffanie Fuller, 44, was pronounced dead at University Hospital on April 3, days after she was involved in a "T-bone" collision with another vehicle early March 31 in the 2000 block of Dixie Highway, near Algonquin Parkway.
Police have not said whether anyone else was injured in the crash.
The LMPD Traffic Division is investigating, but no charges are expected.
