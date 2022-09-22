LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
Ruoff said the motorcycle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided with two eastbound vehicles. The motorcycle driver, now identified as 55-year-old Steven Goodman, died at the scene.
The drivers of the vehicles that hit Goodman stayed at the scene.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
