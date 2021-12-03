LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police Maj. Matt Meagher, with the Major Crimes Unit, said officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting report just before 10 p.m. in the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive, which is near East Manslick Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway, in Highview.
Police said when they arrived, they found the boy, identified Friday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Brandon Malone Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD released a statement Friday saying that the shooting is being actively investigated by the department's Homicide Unit and that it occurred at the home, involving people at the home.
Police said they plan to present the case to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed.
