LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 48-year-old Prospect man who died in a crash off I-265 northbound early Sunday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Richard A. Reid.
The crash took place just off the northbound lanes of I-265, past the Smyrna exit, at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, an investigation determined that Reid was driving northbound when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and traveled up the embankment before flipping several times.
Reid was the only occupant of the vehicle and wasn't wearing a seatbelt, police say.
He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. There weren't any other vehicles involved.
The coroner's office lists Reid's cause of death as blunt force trauma sustained in an accident.
