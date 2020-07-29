LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who died after the vehicle she was a passenger in was hit during a police chase in Shively late Monday night has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Annjanette Senter, 44, of Louisville.
Senter died at U of L Hospital after the car she was a passenger in was hit during a police chase of another vehicle at Dixie Highway and Crums Lane around 11:40 p.m. Monday.
Shively Police said Tuesday that Senter had been ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle Senter was in suffered minor injuries, but a 9-month-old girl in a rear car seat was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 21-year-old man who was also in the rear seat of the same vehicle died at U of L Hospital sometime Tuesday of blunt force injuries. The coroner identified him as Stephaun Dotson, of Louisville.
According to Shively Police, the crash happened during a police chase of a vehicle that stemmed from a domestic violence call between a man and a woman around 11:35 p.m. Monday in a parking lot off Dixie Highway near Heaton Road, which is just south of Interstate 264.
When responding officers arrived, they saw the pickup truck involved in the call, but did not see the woman. As the officers approached the truck, it sped off, heading north on Dixie Highway. Concerned about a possible domestic violence situation, a chase ensued.
Police said the crash happened when the pickup ran the red light as it approached Crums Lane on Dixie Highway. It hit the passenger vehicle with Senter, Dotson and the 9-month-old girl as it crossed the highway with a green light.
The pickup then hit a second passenger vehicle in the southbound lane of Dixie Highway.
When officers arrived to the scene of the crash, two males in the pickup had taken off on foot.
Police said the five passengers of the second vehicle involved in the crash included a male driver, older female passenger and three small female children. Each suffered relatively minor injuries, including bumps and bruises, according to police.
Shively police said the pickup, a Nissan, was stolen from Shelbyville, Kentucky. A 17-year-old male from the truck was arrested after the crash and charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property (auto) worth $10,000 or more and fleeing or evading police on foot.
A second male suspect in the chase and crash remains at large. Investigators are still working to find him. At last check, the woman involved in the initial domestic violence call had not been located.
Shively police are asking anyone with information on the location of the suspect or the woman who was involved in the initial call to call them at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
