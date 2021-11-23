LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Babies in the NICU at Baptist Health Louisville are celebrating Thanksgiving with a photo shoot -- thanks to a former NICU mom.
Ashley Dillman is also a professional photographer. She dressed the babies up with leaves, pumpkins and plaid. Ten newborns participated, and the pictures will be given to their parents for free.
Dillman says she decided to do the photo shoot because she knows how much something like that would have meant to her, when her baby was in the NICU.
In May 2020, Dillman's daughter, Madelyn, was born premature and spent 48 days in the NICU at Baptist Health Louisville. Dillman was so moved by the experience, she started working in the NICU as a part-time tech earlier this year.
"I cannot say enough about the way they took care of my daughter here," she said in a release. "The experience changed my life, and I'm so glad to be able to help other parents now."
Dillman also did a Halloween shoot and is planning another session in December.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.