LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The baby boom at the Louisville Zoo continues.
The Zoo shared new pictures from its spring baby boom on Wednesday.
Three Canada Lynx kittens were born on May 19 to mom and dad Matilda and Sitka.
The Zoo celebrated the arrival of 3 Canada lynx kittens and 4 wallaby joeys. Guests can expect to see the kittens around the lynx habitat near late June. Three joeys are visible in the Australia zone, usually in mom's pouch. Link in bio.Zoo Babies presented by @NortonChildrens pic.twitter.com/qMwEI8X4sz— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) June 1, 2022
Zoo officials said Matilda will take care of the kittens in a nest box during their first few weeks of life. Their genders won't be known until their first exam when they're about six weeks old. Guests can expect to see the kittens moving around their exhibit near late June.
Additionally, the Zoo welcomed four Bennett's wallaby joeys. The Zoo said their genders will be known after they grow up from the "pouch life."
The Zoo said three of the joeys can be seen now peeking from or hopping in and out of their mothers' pouches.
