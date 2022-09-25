LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common.
Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville.
Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility but all had successful pregnancies, and the reunion is a chance for families to connect. About 180 former patients and their children — from infants and toddlers to pre-teens — were invited.
The children played together as families discussed stories and spoke about their struggles to grow their families.
Dr. Miriam Krause said the reunion offers physicians and staff an opportunity to meet their patients’ children, in some cases for the first time, and allow families who struggled with infertility a chance to gain support and strength from others with similar stories.
"I think it's important to raise awareness that it's not just that one couple or that one person who is struggling with a fertility issue. People usually don't talk about it, so I think it makes it hopefully easier for people to talk about it and seek care," Krause said.
Founded in 1991 as Women’s Specialty Center, FEA is the oldest private infertility practice and in vitro fertilization center in Kentucky.
For more information about the Fertility and Endocrine Associates practice, visit ivfkentucky.com.
