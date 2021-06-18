LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beloved barbecue restaurant is trading in its food truck for a brick-and-mortar location.
Back Deck BBQ celebrated its grand opening Friday at 801 West Kenwood Drive. The owner, Chan Nelson, started everything on his back deck then moved up to a food truck six years ago. Nelson said it's been a journey to get to this new milestone.
"Our name is Back Deck. So we've always tried to make folks feel like they're family. That's why we have the setup that we do here. You can come in and chat with us and hang out. Just chill on the back deck, where everything started," said Nelson.
His loyal barbecue lovers are used to lining up around the block, but now they're happily lining up in the air conditioned restaurant to wait for their smoked meats and sides. You can smell the mouth-watering menu from around the corner. Nelson said the burnt ends, wings, and ribs are a big hit.
"This has been a blessing. It's taken a lot of patience, a lot of money, a lot of perseverance, a lot of tears. But it's worth it," he said.
Back Deck BBQ is next to Iroquois Park off New Cut Road, and it's right across the street from the new Colonial Gardens. Nelson said Underhill Associates, the developer of Colonial Gardens, helped and supported him a lot through the process of setting up shop.
"I'm so excited to just make people happy through food. That's really what I love to do. All the business stuff is separate for me. I just like to cook and make people smile," he said.
Back Deck is open from Tuesday through Friday, with varying hours, according to the restaurant's website.
