LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced continued investment in Kentucky’s food and beverage industry on Thursday.
Commercial bakery manufacturing company Bakery Express MidWest is opening a 135,000-square-foot facility in Boone County, Kentucky.
The $10 million investment will create more than 175 full-time jobs in the area.
The company provides fresh bakery products to more than 4,000 retail outlets across the United States.
"I'm delighted to announce that our team will be expanding our fresh bakery operations to a new location in Boone County, Kentucky," said Bakery Express MidWest President Charles L. Burman, in a written statement. "I would also like to take this opportunity to express my thanks and appreciation for the support of both Boone County and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for including Bakery Express in the Kentucky Business Investment program. Bakery Express is a 73-year-old group that currently operates bakeries in Maryland, Florida and Texas. The expansion into Kentucky will allow us to provide fresh bakery products to retail outlets throughout the Midwest."
An opening date has not yet been announced.
