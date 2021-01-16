LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bald eagle that was found injured at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest weeks ago has died from injuries she sustained from a fall.
Eric Nally came across the injured bald eagle in a creek bed during the annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 30 at Bernheim Forest, according to a post on Nally's Facebook page.
Unwilling to risk causing undue stress by approaching the eagle but concerned about rain causing the creek waters to rise, Nally said he contacted other volunteers and naturalists who were able to help.
Ultimately, he said representatives of an organization called Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky Inc. came to pick up the eagle.
"This young bird was a fighter to the end, but unfortunately, her internal trauma was too much to overcome," officials with the Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky Inc. wrote on Facebook.
Officials believe the bald eagle fell from a tree onto rocks as "lead poisoning began to affect her neurologically." They ask those who are hunting to minimize their use of the lead shot and hope this story brings awareness to the dangers of lead poisoning.
"We know they did everything in their power to save her," Bernheim Forest said of Raptor Rehabilitation in a Facebook post. "As they say, soar free young one."
