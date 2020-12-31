LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An astute volunteer with sharp eyes came to the rescue of an injured bald eagle at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest this week.
It happened Wednesday.
Eric Nally posted on Facebook that he was taking part in the annual Christmas Bird Count at Bernheim Forest Wednesday, when he came across the injured bald eagle in a creek bed.
"I originally thought it was dead and was in the process of determining who to report it to," he said in a Facebook post. "I went down into the creek bed to examine the eagle to try and determine if there was an obvious trauma that would have caused its death when I realized it was in fact breathing and its head would move."
Unwilling to risk causing undue stress by approaching the eagle, but concerned about rain causing the creek waters to rise, Nally says he contacted other volunteers and naturalists who were able to help.
Ultimately, he says representatives of an organization called Raptor Rehab came to pick up the eagle.
"Hopefully, this eagle will pull through and recover," he said. "It definitely had some fight left in it when the rescue efforts were underway."
Nally expressed his appreciation for his fellow volunteers and nature lovers.
"I know a lot of people don't completely realize the impact a place like Bernheim makes in the area but it's not just the park," he wrote. "It's the people. They have top notch employees and volunteers alike that want nothing best for everyone in nature. In fact, THEY are some of the best in nature."
Bernheim Forest shared Nally's post, adding "Wow! What a day. Thank you for being such a caring visitor and nature-lover. So glad we had staff available to help out."
