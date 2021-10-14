LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliance Park has recently played host to a couple of winged visitors!
Two beautiful bald eagles have been spotted at the GE campus in West Buechel.
Louisville resident Lee Payne captured video and images of the pair -- and he says it's not a rare sighting. In fact, he says he sees them there just about every other day.
You might say they are "frequent flyers."
Payne says it's refreshing to see them so far into the city and away from the river.
