LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seventeen banners created by Black artists have been displayed near Jefferson Square Park to help it "serve as a place of healing."
The images, which include David McAtee, Tyler Gerth and Breonna Taylor, were unveiled Monday along Liberty, Jefferson and Sixth streets.
Each banner also has a quote on the back and is accompanied by the hashtag "Breewayy."
The project was funded by private donations after the city denied several groups the opportunity to paint Black Lives Matter along Jefferson Street.
Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer's office, said the banners were installed by Louisville Downtown Partnership, which installs all banners in the Central Business District.
Nicole Hayden, with 50/50 Mentoring Collaborative, said the banners will serve as a place of healing.
"These banners will serve as a place to show our appreciation to those who have been down here for over a hundred something days to try to get justice for Breonna Taylor," she said.
The group expects the banners to be up for at least a year.
