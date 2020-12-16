LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Louisville hospital is giving the COVID-19 vaccine to employees.
Five employees at Baptist Health Louisville volunteered to get the shot first and say it was an emotional experience.
"It was exhilarating, it was exciting and it was a sense of relief. And I think like everybody likes to say 'light at the end of the tunnel,' just don't get hit by the car now," says Dr. Subin Jain, a pulmonologist at the hospital.
Two doctors, two nurses and a respiratory therapist given the vaccine Wednesday will get the booster in about three weeks. A total of 35 employees at the hospital are getting the initial vaccinations.
All 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received by Baptist Health in the first shipment on Tuesday will go to employees. That's all part of the first phase of vaccinations from the state plan.
Baptist Health has nine hospitals in Kentucky and Indiana. Five of them have the cold storage needed for the Pfizer vaccine and were selected to receive initial shipments.
Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana is expected to get its first shipment of vaccines sometime later this week and begin vaccinations shortly after.
