LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Saturday morning "Bras and Breakfast" event in southern Indiana hopes to help women feel like themselves again.
The event is being held at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany for women who have undergone mastectomies or lumpectomies.
During the breakfast, women will be able to try on mastectomy bras and other alternatives.
Breast Nurse Navigator Jill Crawford said the specialty bras can cost hundreds of dollars, even with insurance. But anyone attending the event will be able to leave with two bras for free.
"It fills your cup because they didn't even realize how much they needed it," Crawford said. "If they've not had this bra before or they ... it's something that makes them feel like themselves again."
There are no income restrictions, and you don't have to be a Baptist Health patient to attend.
The event runs from 9-11 a.m. in the Women's Imaging Department at Baptist Health Floyd on State Street in New Albany. The department is located near the main entrance after the coffee shop. Attendees can come and go at any time during the event.
Anyone with questions or needing more information can reach Crawford by emailing jill.crawford@bhsi.com.
Event organizers said walk-ins are welcome, by sending an RSVP "is appreciated" for a breakfast head count.
