LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Baptist Health Floyd's COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.
Anyone who had an appointment scheduled for Monday will need to reschedule through a reminder link sent to patients, or by calling 1-866-211-9966, health care officials said in a news release.
Those who need to reschedule have been asked to not call the hospital and/or try to be vaccinated earlier than scheduled.
Baptist Health Floyd said it has "plenty of appointments in the coming weeks."
"It is within CDC guidelines to receive your second booster dose vaccination after the recommended intervals between doses without issue," the hospital said in its news release.
