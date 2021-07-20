LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health La Grange now has a newer, bigger emergency department.
The hospital just finished construction on a $5.8 million renovation and expansion project.
It includes more than 4,000 square feet of new space and upgrades to its existing facility.
The department now has 12 private treatment rooms, two new treatment bays, new bathrooms and a revamped lobby.
Baptist Health La Grange is the only hospital in Oldham County and also serves patients in Henry, Trimble and Shelby counties.
