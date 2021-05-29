LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville closed its inpatient psychiatric unit, as the hospital shifts to focusing on outpatient behavioral health services.
The 22-bed unit, which averaged approximately nine patients on a daily basis, closed on Saturday, Baptist Health Louisville spokeswoman Julie Garrison confirmed.
"We recognize that now more than ever, mental health services are greatly needed. The goal is to reimagine behavioral health services offered by Baptist Health Louisville and use the resources where there is the greatest community need," Baptist Health Louisville President Larry Gray said in a statement.
The hospital system is working to develop behavioral health services that "better serve the needs of our community," which will include expanding the intensive outpatient program and substance abuse programs, Garrison said.
The hospital is also working on developing a "traditional outpatient behavioral health center with psychiatry, psychology and therapists."
The space will be converted to house critical care beds and 15 cardiac monitored beds, "which is a great need" at the hospital, officials said.
Employees who worked in the unit will transition into new roles within Baptist Health, Garrison said. All patients who were in the psychiatric unit will be transferred to local psychiatrics facilities.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.