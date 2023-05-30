LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is expanding access to mental health services in Oldham County.
According to a news release, Baptist Health La Grange is investing $10 million in an inpatient Behavioral Health Unit.
Doctors will treat everything from mental health disorders, to life crises and stress-related physical symptoms.
An existing wing of the hospital will be renovated to house the new unit, which is set to include 11 private rooms and a dining area.
It's scheduled to be complete in mid-2024. The new unit is expected to create more than 30 jobs.
It's a facility that's desperately needed, Baptist Health said. According to the news release, there are currently no hospital-based behavioral health or psychiatric services in Oldham, Henry, Trimble, Carroll or Shelby counties.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to bring high-quality, individualized behavioral health services close to home for our patients," said Clint Kaho, president of Baptist Health La Grange, in a statement.
