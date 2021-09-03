LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville is getting ready to help more sick patients.
The hospital is opening a new 32-bed observation unit on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The unit is for patients who don't need to be hospitalized. Patients who will go to the observation unit will have common problems like low-risk chest pain, nausea and vomiting and congestive heart failure. Because the severity of their illness is lower, these patients usually face longer wait times.
But doctors said this new observation unit is a way to fight that.
"This is sort of a unit where we're saying, 'Hey, come on in. We can get you the treatment you need with a high quality of care and more efficient time and value the patient's time,'" said Karan Samir Shah M.D., a physician with Baptist Health Louisville.
Construction on the 13,000-square-foot unit started in August 2020.
