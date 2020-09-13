LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients at two Baptist Health hospitals will soon have a new way to get prescriptions filled.
Baptist Floyd and La Grange will open new pharmacies Monday.
Each hospital's new retail pharmacy also will offer a program called Meds to Beds, which will send medications to a patient's hospital room before they're discharged.
Baptist patients who get prescriptions filled at other pharmacies can transfer them to the new pharmacies once they open Monday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.