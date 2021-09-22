LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Police Department is asking for the community's help to name their newest officer.
The department's new female K9 comes from the Netherlands and will work as a narcotics detection dog.
Bardstown Police is asking for the community to comment on its Facebook post with suggestions for a name.
"We can’t wait to see this bestest good girl at work," the department wrote in the Facebook post. "If you think you’ve misplaced any illegal substances, no need to fret! Just give us a call and we’ll have our girl help ya out. She is itching (no fleas we promise) to get to work!"
The best three names, or the names with the most likes, will be put into a poll for the community to vote for its new favorite.
