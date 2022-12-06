LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reimagination of Bardstown Road is taking longer than expected.
In her newsletter, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said weather conditions and material shortages are contributing to the timeline delay. She writes that contractors need consistent temperatures above 50 degrees to complete the project.
She says the work that remains includes restriping of crosswalks, including a new one at Bardstown and Morton. Trees and landscaping will be planted within curb extensions.
Chambers Armstrong writes that the MSD cover at the intersection of Bardstown and Eastern Parkway will also be raised to be even with the pavement.
The new expected completion date is April 2023.
