LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major construction project will shut down the heart of the Highlands beginning this weekend.
Starting Sunday, Oct. 10, a busy stretch of Bardstown Road will be closed during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 14.
The road itself is undergoing long-term improvements. Bump-outs are being installed to protect pedestrians and parked cars. This means a long stretch from Grinstead to Eastern Parkway will be closed from that overnight timespan.
"In the immediate, it's not great because it slows down traffic for us," said Donte Wheat, bar manager of Neat Bourbon Bar and Bottle shop. "But in the long-term, I see it being beneficial, because it'll revitalize the area . ... and bring a lot more traffic in the long run."
While the Back Door Lounge in the Highlands is a mainstay, Neat Bourbon Bar and Bottle Shop is less than a year old and still evolving.
"As long as they get the word out and people know it's going to get done, I think people would much rather have it done and get it over with instead of delaying it one day here, one day there and just get it done," said John Dant, owner of the Back Door Lounge.
The local businesses will have to roll with the punches when the road is blocked next week.
