LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The latest construction project to improve safety for pedestrians and cars on Bardstown Road is getting close to completion, but drivers will have to plan alternate routes starting this weekend.
On Sunday (Oct. 10), a busy stretch of Bardstown Road in the Highlands will be completely closed during the overnight hours, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
"Bardstown Road is the backbone that connects all of the Highlands neighborhoods," Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said in an interview in July.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the closure in a news release on Tuesday. Starting Sunday night, Bardstown Road will be closed to traffic from Eastern Parkway to Grinstead Drive through Friday morning (Oct. 14) so crews can mill and repave the street.
The following week, starting on Sunday, Oct. 16, there will be lane closures on Bardstown Road from Bonnycastle Avenue to Eastern Parkway, and Grinstead Drive to Broadway. Crews will begin work on the Bonnycastle Avenue to Eastern Parkway section before switching to the Grinstead Drive to Broadway section later that week.
Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zones.
Digital message signs will be placed along the corridor before the closures take effect. All the closures will be limited to non-peak overnight hours, and there will be no closures on Friday and Saturday nights.
The resurfacing project means on-street parking will be restricted, and "No Parking" signs will be posted.
There will be 20 bump-outs in all that Chambers Armstrong says will give pedestrians time to safely cross intersections.
The resurfacing project is part of an ongoing safety improvement project announced in August 2021, and is the result of research that started in 2018.
That project includes reconfiguring traffic lanes, enhancing pedestrian crossings and designating turn lanes at signalized intersections on Bardstown Road.
Previous Stories:
- Next stage in transformation of Bardstown Road is underway
- Bardstown Road beautification project set to begin later this week
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.