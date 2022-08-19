LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions.
On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
Flaget also teamed up with Cox's Creek Elementary School to create comfort bags for pediatric patients. The school helped refinish one exam room and a portion of the hospital's waiting room to better accommodate younger patients in the Nelson County area.
Flaget Memorial Hospital's emergency department averages 2,100 visits from children under the age of 17 every year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.