LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky, is expanding its cancer care program with a new affiliation.
The hospital's CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care is partnering with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, one of the top-five cancer centers in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report. Officials with the hospital said the affiliation will provide patients and oncologists in the area with a higher level of cancer treatments closer to home.
"This affiliation means that our patients in Bardstown will have access to second opinions and input into treatment plans from one of the nation's most respected cancer programs," hospital President Jennifer Nolan said during a news conference Wednesday.
The announcement comes after a rigorous review process of the care and services provided by CHI Saint Joseph Health, which was similar to the same process that was performed in 2019 at its Lexington location.
"Since we launched the affiliation, more than 220 patients have benefited through consultations, tumor board review and input into treatment plans ... all without having to leave their home communities," said Tony Houston, CEO of CHI Saint Joseph Health. "Care close to home is vital for cancer patients, but it has been especially beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic."
