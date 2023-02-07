LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day is one week away and love is in the air. But the holiday doesn't just attract romance.
Scammers are looking to take advantage of those looking for love by taking their money. In a news release, the Better Business Bureau said there are warning signs to look out for to keep your heart and wallet in check.
The BBB said "romance scammers" will use stolen credit card data to create fake profiles on online dating sites and apps.
Experts said scammers targeting people through online dating learn more about the victim and gain their trust before asking for money for an emergency.
A 2018 study found victims in the U.S. and Canada reported losing nearly $1 billion over three years. The BBB said there may be more than a million victims just in the U.S.
To avoid being a victim, experts said it's important to:
- Protect your identity and your wallet: Scammers prefer prepaid cards and money transfers.
- Never send money or personal information to someone you've never met in person. "Chatting with someone via a video call doesn't mean they're not a scammer," the BBB said.
- Don't reveal personal information or "do anything you might regret later" on video applications, as some scammers "use software to record video calls and then use it to extort money from victims."
- Do your research: Take a close look at the person's profile, images and description. Experts said some scammers use the same picture and profile on other sites.
- Watch for scammers asking to take the conversation to email or texting so that they can "maintain contact" if a dating site or app "identifies their profile as fake and shuts it down."
- Ask for details and get specific.
- Ask the person for another form of ID.
- Ask specific questions about details in their profile. Scammers will likely make excuses for why they can't give you more information, experts said.
- Pay attention to communication and be wary of bad grammar and misspelled words that are often repeated as it "may suggest they aren't from where they claim."
- Be mindful of the use of "pet names" or "discussions of marriage early in correspondence."
Lastly, if you feel like you've been scammed, report it to the BBB's Scam Tracker, the Federal Trade Commission and the FBI.
