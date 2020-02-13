LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Richard Cox died in 2012 after a long battle with cancer. But the Georgetown man made sure that those he left behind knew he loved them.
Every year for her birthday, Feb. 13, and Valentine's Day, Tracey Cox's doorbell rings. At her doorstep, she finds flowers with a note from her late husband.
The card reads, "Happy Birthday and Valentine's Day. Love Rich."
Tracey Cox wrote that she has gotten the card every year since her husband died, according to a story by LEX 18.
The pair married in July 1986 and had three boys and one girl. In 2009, Rich Cox was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer. Before he died, the couple renewed their vows.
Rich Cox also made arrangements to make sure his wife would get flowers every year.
Their daughter, Bethany, said the cards demonstrate what kind of man her father was: Among his last deeds was making sure his wife knew she was loved for the rest of her days.
"This is true love," wrote Bethany.
Their son Nicholas wrote on Facebook that his father taught him about true love.
“My Father is who instilled the great heart I have within me! He taught me so much but this has to be the Greatest gift he taught me!”
