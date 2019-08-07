LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The man who died in a condominium fire in the Highlands Wednesday morning has been identified as a men's golf coach for Bellarmine University.
According to a news release from Bellarmine University, that man was 75-year-old Ernie Denham, who's been described as persistent coach and mentor, a quiet man with a dry wit, and a lover of all things golf.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office also confirmed the identity, citing the cause of death as apparent smoke inhalation.
The fire started around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in a first-floor unit of a three-story condominium on Village Drive, near Bardstown Road.
Fire officials said the fire started in a first floor apartment. Several people had to be rescued, and MetroSafe said some two residents had to jump from second floor windows to escape.
Three people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover.
Fire officials say they found Denham inside a unit on the third floor and pulled him from the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for the Louisville Division of Fire said the fire was an accident and started when a lit candle fell onto a comforter. He said initial reports show working smoke detectors alerted residents to the fire and were instrumental in getting them to evacuate.
"The entire Bellarmine community is shocked and saddened by this tragedy," Bellarmine Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt said in a statement. "Ernie Denham was a beloved member of the golf community and will be mourned by many people, not only here at Bellarmine, but across the state and nation. We ask for thoughts and prayers in this time of loss."
According to the school, Denham served as Bellarmine's coach for 17 seasons, beginning in 2003.
"I always liked talking golf with him and sharing a few jokes and swapping some funny golf stories here and there," said John Spugnardi with Bellarmine Athletics. "One of his legacies, I think, at Bellarmine will be the success of the golf team competitively but also academically. The '17-'18 year, his team was named the national academic champion."
Kentucky Golf Foundation President Phil Armbruster, a friend of Denham, said the late coach's legacy on golf in Kentucky cannot be overstated.
"I think golf consumed his life," he said. "He was an important part of the game in the commonwealth. I mean, he was a very, very respected member of the golf community in Kentucky."
