LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dr. Fedja Buric, an associate professor of history at Bellarmine University, said he was shocked to see the Russia act on its threats.
He was aware that Russian President Vladimir Putin was threatening to invade Ukraine, but he said that he, along with other experts, expected him to stand down in the face of crushing sanctions and little domestic support.
"This is unheard of, so he's going to have a hard time with the local opposition, especially when these sanctions really start to bite," Buric said. "So I was really shocked when he went full-on invasion."
Many countries, including the United States, have imposed sanctions on Russia in an effort to condemn the invasion. In response, Putin has said if countries try to interfere, there will be "consequences they've never seen."
By Thursday afternoon, Russian forces seized the Chernobyl nuclear plant, the site of worst nuclear accident in history. The last numbers released Thursday morning from Ukraine's government showed 40 soldiers have died along with at least 10 civilians.
Overnight explosions and the accompanying warning sirens were some of the first indicators for Ukrainians that Russian troops had crossed the border. Troops attacked major cities like the capital, Kyiv.
Russia claims to have taken out Ukraine's air defenses in a matter of hours, but Ukrainian President Zelenskyy told his country the army and the whole sector of defense is working and not to panic.
Buric said the invasion will likely create a refugee crisis.
"I do have some Ukrainian friends who say their relatives are packing up and leaving major cities," he said. "And you know, they're calling for help of all kind. And surrounding countries are preparing for this major influx of refugees."
