LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University is working to help veterans become successful students.
The university announced Tuesday that it's adding a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success to increase enrollment, retention and degree completion for veterans. It will offer mentorships for veterans, a military-specific curriculum, and financial and career support.
A $390,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education will fund the center, which will include improvements to the campus space for veterans and money to buy laptops and other supplies.
"I think this grant and this new facility will make it so much easier for future veteran students to feel at home on the Bellarmine campus and to feel they have a place and they fit, not only in society, but they fit in school," said Bellarmine student Meeka McWilliams, who is also an Army veteran.
According to a news release, the center will help the campus become military-ready by offering training to help faculty and staff better understand issues that may be important to veterans.
Bellarmine’s Office of Military and Veteran Services celebrated its third anniversary Feb. 1. Since 2017, enrollment of Bellarmine veterans has increased from 37 to 61 students.
Bellarmine is the only private school in the region with such a program.
