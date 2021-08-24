LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you spend time in downtown Louisville, you've probably heard the Belle of Louisville's calliope as it billows.
The musical instrument dates back to the 1840s and was often featured on steamboats. Many years ago, Martha Gibbs fell in love with its sound.
"Every time I'd drive by here if the calliope was, if somebody was playing it, I would say some day I want that job," Gibbs said. "Some day I want to be able to play that calliope."
That day eventually came. Gibbs brought her big smile and contagious laugh on board the Belle about 17 years ago and has been happily tapping the keys ever since.
"It's just fun, it's fun," Gibbs said. "I meet people from all over."
The job has brought her joy, many new friends and a great sense of pride. But now, it's brought her something else — viral fame. Gibbs is gaining some serious steam on TikTok, one song at a time.
"I absolutely cannot believe it," she said.
In just a few months, she helped the Belle gain nearly 30,000 followers on the platform. Its page has close to 530,000 likes and one video now has almost a million views. Gibbs even takes requests.
"Some of the things are so weird, but I'm able to play it," Gibbs said. "I've learned all kinds of new things that I would never knew that I would ever learn."
For the Belle, it's a way to connect with a new audience and ensure the historic riverboat has passengers lining up for generations to come.
"It's so important for us to reach a younger audience, the TikTok audience, because they're going to keep this boat going for many, many years to come," Community Outreach Manager Savannah Wafford said. "They're going to be our passengers ... they're the future for us."
So far, it looks like it's working.
"We've had folks come from Ohio, Indiana, all the way from Pennsylvania," Wafford said. "It's been exciting for us to see people walk in and say well I saw you guys on TikTok."
And it sounds like there's a lot more TikTok in Gibbs' future, too.
"I would never quit, as long as people are coming to hear it," Gibbs said. "As long as I can get up these steps, I will play."
Music to the ears of many.
