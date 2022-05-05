IMAGES | Juanita Green celebrates her 105th birthday on March 12, 2019
An inspiration to her friends, Green had a quick wit, a smile that melted your heart and a spirit that kept her forever young. In fact, she was still driving and playing in a bowling league at 103 years old.
Born on March 12, 1914, Green was the oldest resident living at the Hillebrand House Senior Living Center in Louisville.