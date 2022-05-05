LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most senior citizens has died at the age of 108.

WDRB News celebrated many birthdays with Juanita Green. Loved ones confirmed her passing this week after a battle with dementia.

IMAGES | Juanita Green celebrates her 105th birthday on March 12, 2019

An inspiration to her friends, Green had a quick wit, a smile that melted your heart and a spirit that kept her forever young. In fact, she was still driving and playing in a bowling league at 103 years old. 

Born on March 12, 1914, Green was the oldest resident living at the Hillebrand House Senior Living Center in Louisville.

"I'm 108. I'm glad to be alive and every day, I wake up with joy in my heart," she said at her last birthday party in March