LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family of Ms. Juanita Green celebrated her 108th birthday Friday.
Even a day early from her true birthday, March 12, the party was in true Ms. Green style — a pink party — and she was dressed to impress.
"I'm 108," Green said. "I'm glad to be alive and every day, I wake up with joy in my heart."
The party has been an annual event, each time with friends sharing memories of her life.
Like the last couple of birthdays, Louisville Metro Council President David James came to celebrate her too, bringing a proclamation from the council honoring Green for her life.
This time around, unfortunately, Ms. Green is battling dementia. But she still was eager to express her gratitude to her guests for coming.
