LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At 107 years old, Louisville resident Juanita Green is now living through her second pandemic.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she didn't quite get the birthday party she deserved this year. But on Friday, a very special celebration was held for her at Treyton Oak Towers, the place she calls home.
WDRB photojournalist Greg Schapker captured the cheerful celebration.
"I'm great, I feel great," Green said.
Green, who was born on March 12, 1914, is completing her 107th trip around the sun.
"It's amazing, I don't think I've taken care of anybody who is 107," Stephanie Thorn, director of nursing at Treyton Oak Towers, said.
"She still has all her wits about her, very spunky and easy to get along with, full of joy."
"She is such a blessing to everybody that knows her and it's just a blessing from God for her to be able to be here for 107 years," Metro Council President David James said.
Her advice for a long life? Green says it simple.
"She said the one thing to do to get through to 107 is you've got to eat right, she doesn't want nothing that says fat-free," one of Green's former caregivers, Pam, said.
