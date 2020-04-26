LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ben Watkins, the co-founder of Louisville's iconic Dirt Bowl basketball tournament, has died at age 71.
Watkins' death was confirmed in a news release from Louisville Central Community Centers (LCCC). He was the brother of Sam Watkins Jr., LCC's retired president and CEO.
"We are requesting prayer for Sam and his family as we morn the loss of our beloved Ben," LCCC said in a statement. "... We thank God that Sam was able arrive home to Louisville in time to spend the final precious moments of Ben's life with him."
Watkins and Janis Carter Miller founded the Dirt Bowl amateur basketball tournament while working for Metro Parks in 1969 with the goal of uniting people of all races during a time of turmoil both locally and nationally; west Louisville was just a year removed from a dayslong riot in the Parkland neighborhood.
The first Dirt Bowl was held at Algonquin Park, but the tournament moved to Shawnee Park in 1970 and took off in popularity thanks in part to some of the future college and professional stars who took to the court: Darrell "Dr. Dunkenstein" Griffith, Rajon Rondo, Derek Anderson, Ron King, Artis Gilmore, Wes Unseld and Dan Issel.
The tournament is now described as part basketball, part block party and part family reunion.
"We had no idea that we would bring communities together such as the west end, south end, east end," Watkins told WDRB News ahead of the tournament's 50th anniversary in June 2019. "People from all over came to the Dirt Bowl.
"But to see it now, after 50 years, is just off the chain."
Watkins wrote about his life in west Louisville and his experience co-founding the tournament in the book, "I Said Bang!: A History of the Dirt Bowl" by the Louisville Story Program, which issued a statement regarding his death on its Facebook page.
"When he founded the Dirt Bowl summer basketball tournament in 1969 as a 20-year-old kid, he had no idea that it would grow into one of the most beautiful grassroots community-building efforts that Louisville has ever seen, or that it would last for over 50 years," the post says. "Without him, none of the Dirt Bowl's rich, beautiful history would have been possible. It was an honor and a joy to collaborate with him on 'I Said Bang!: A History of the Dirt Bowl' and to be able to count him as a friend for life.
"Mr. Ben was so kind, so warm, so gentle, so humble, so classy. He is gone way too soon. We love you, Mr. Ben, and we miss you so much already. We're going to sit down and read back through your chapter tonight."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who helped revive the Dirt Bowl in 2012 after it didn't occur for part of the mid-2000s, also offered his condolences.
"Sorry to hear about the passing of Ben Watkins. As a founder of the iconic Dirt Bowl, Ben helped shape our city's sports legacy," Fischer tweeted Saturday night. "Our thoughts are with his family."
