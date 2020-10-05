LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the creation of "Kynect," a new portal that will make it easier for everyone in the state to access health care coverage and other important benefits.
This portal, which was initially launched by Beshear's father, Gov. Steve Beshear, will support Kentucky's return to a state-based health care exchange in 2022.
"Today is a good day," Beshear said. "Kynect is not for me. It's not for my dad. It's for the people in Kentucky. It puts the power in their hands."
Through the portal, there's access to the national health benefit exchange and access to enrollment through the state, including Medicaid, the Kentucky Children's Health Insurance program, SNAP food assistance as well as family, child and senior care assistance programs, job training and much more.
"Long before it became clear that the fight against COVID-19 would be the defining our generation, delivering quality healthcare for Kentuckians was the topline goal of my administration," Beshear said.
The portal will support Kentucky's return to a state-based health care exchange in 2022. Beshear said it will also save the state big money yearly.
"When we return to that state-run exchange, we are going to save $15 million a year, and we are going to use that to keep premiums down and for other programs that get us healthier," he said.
