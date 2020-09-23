LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has authorized the Kentucky National Guard in a “limited" role in Louisville to protect infrastructure and buildings, including hospitals.
National Guard vehicles rolled through downtown Louisville late Wednesday afternoon.
Besehar said use of the Guard will be similar to its deployment during the Kentucky Derby — and unlike its deployment in June, when David McAtee was killed.
Beshear said the Guard will be used in specific operations under the command of the Guard. The units will not fulfill any forward-facing role, as that will be handled by Louisville Metro Police Department.
The governor said he made those changes from June to avoid a repeat of the situation in which McAtee was killed.
Beshear had said Monday that the city of Louisville made a “general request” for state assistance “about a week ago" in anticipation of the decision in the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.
A Jefferson County grand jury charged former Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison with three felony counts of wanton endangerment Wednesday for shooting into three apartments during the raid on Taylor's home in March.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by white police officers in a raid on her apartment on March 13. Her death has prompted months of protests in Louisville, with demonstrators demanding justice for Taylor.
Hankison was the only officer indicted for his actions during the raid. No charges were filed against the other officers who fired their weapons, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Miles Cosgrove.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday afternoon that Mattingly and Cosgrove fired their weapons in self defense because Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired his weapon first, hitting Mattingly in the leg.
In anticipation of Cameron’s announcement, Louisville Metro Police Department this week blockaded a square mile in downtown, stretching from Second to Ninth streets and Market Street to Broadway, allowing pedestrians and some vehicles to enter and exit at limited access points for "legitimate business."
Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, issuing two emergency executive orders which allow him to implement curfews and other restrictions if he deems necessary. All of Jefferson County will be under a 72-hour curfew starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6:30 a.m.
